Shell Asset Management Co. Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,739 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 16,867 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after buying an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of HP by 16.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $533,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 201.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $102,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in HP by 101.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,176,264 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $132,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,278 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 769.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,115,678 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $67,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,333 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $36.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.42.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. HP’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

