ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to post sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the highest is $1.48 billion. ServiceNow posted sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year sales of $5.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Mizuho raised their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $648.74.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $17,359,693. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,629,644,000 after purchasing an additional 103,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,153,000 after purchasing an additional 88,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.7% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,303,000 after purchasing an additional 156,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $649.56 on Tuesday. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $681.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $128.68 billion, a PE ratio of 773.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $617.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.04.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

