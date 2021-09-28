Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.350-$8.350 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRE. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.14.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $128.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.19. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

