Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.350-$8.350 EPS.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SRE. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.14.
Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $128.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.19. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
