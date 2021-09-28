Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Purchased by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Select Medical by 2,354.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Select Medical news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Select Medical stock remained flat at $$36.42 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,351. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.40.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

