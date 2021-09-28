Sei Investments Co. Takes $207,000 Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,802 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 4,484.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.69. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 78.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

