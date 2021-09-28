Sei Investments Co. Purchases Shares of 25,231 Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in Quantum by 34.5% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Quantum by 69.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 28,363 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Quantum by 7.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,036,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 137,679 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Quantum by 22.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Quantum by 40.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Quantum alerts:

In other news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $49,140.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 35,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $240,318.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 780,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,017.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,587 shares of company stock worth $2,053,609 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QMCO stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.15. Quantum Co. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $9.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.