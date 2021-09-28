Sei Investments Co. Makes New $111,000 Investment in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,452 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 200,299 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 60,199 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Kinross Gold by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,270 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 44.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KGC shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.82. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $9.42.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

