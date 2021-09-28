Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,886 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cango were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cango during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,970,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cango in the 1st quarter worth $4,472,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cango in the 1st quarter worth $1,366,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cango in the 1st quarter worth $1,347,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Cango in the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cango alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CANG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of CANG stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $638.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. Cango Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.64. Cango had a net margin of 99.11% and a return on equity of 48.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cango Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cango

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.