Sei Investments Co. Buys 5,220 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $48,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $54,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $66,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

NASDAQ DHC opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $829.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

