Sei Investments Co. Acquires Shares of 4,587 Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 39,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 38,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $40,179.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,567 shares of company stock worth $546,205. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $61.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.55 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

