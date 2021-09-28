Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.11

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.11 and traded as high as $1.62. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 23,481,464 shares changing hands.

SHIP has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $237.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.16 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.29 million. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHIP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at $2,599,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at $484,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at $509,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.