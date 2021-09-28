Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of STX traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $86.91. 1,248,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.22. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,773.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,059. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,691 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 308,104 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,672 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,702 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

