SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $181.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,692. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.26 and a 200-day moving average of $196.47. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

