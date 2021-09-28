SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.28 on Tuesday, hitting $207.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.74. The company has a market capitalization of $143.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.