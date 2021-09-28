SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,523 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $6.63 on Tuesday, reaching $363.72. The stock had a trading volume of 722,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,011,609. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $266.97 and a 1 year high of $382.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.414 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

