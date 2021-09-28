Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 245,530 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,916,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245,530 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial makes up 1.6% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $214,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MFC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 149,682.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,132,000 after buying an additional 796,312 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 38.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 54,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on MFC shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

NYSE:MFC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.45. 105,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,132. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.35. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.90%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.