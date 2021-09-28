Scotia Capital Inc. Has $34.39 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $34,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $7.24 on Tuesday, reaching $363.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,011,609. The business’s 50-day moving average is $371.19 and its 200 day moving average is $348.60. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $266.97 and a one year high of $382.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

