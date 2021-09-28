Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

SCHX stock opened at $107.30 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $110.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.26.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

