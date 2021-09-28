Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,978 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $18,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,217,000 after purchasing an additional 836,782 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,352,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,260,000 after purchasing an additional 565,279 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,023,000. Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,699,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,057,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV stock opened at $69.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.38. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $71.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.