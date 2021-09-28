Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Holdings Decreased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,762. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $110.76 and a 1-year high of $158.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.71.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

