Sasco Capital Inc. CT Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,327,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,202,000 after buying an additional 538,073 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth $12,982,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,694,000 after buying an additional 53,523 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 564,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 162,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SPTN traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.41. 216,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $23.45.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.75%. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

