Saputo (TSE:SAP) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Saputo to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.67.

TSE:SAP opened at C$32.25 on Monday. Saputo has a one year low of C$32.01 and a one year high of C$42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of C$13.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.25.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saputo will post 2.0199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

