Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Saputo to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$32.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$35.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$32.01 and a 12-month high of C$42.42. The firm has a market cap of C$13.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.85.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Saputo will post 2.0199999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

