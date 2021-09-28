SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Pareto Securities raised shares of SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SalMar ASA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $675.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SALRF opened at $67.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.46. SalMar ASA has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $71.80.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

