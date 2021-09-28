salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $375.00 at Evercore ISI

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $311.27.

salesforce.com stock opened at $279.68 on Friday. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $286.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.68. The company has a market cap of $273.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total value of $5,675,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,034,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 786,605 shares of company stock worth $199,014,527 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

