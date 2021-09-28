SafeCoin Hits Market Cap of $9.18 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 34.1% higher against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000791 BTC on exchanges. SafeCoin has a market cap of $9.18 million and $12,448.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,675.59 or 0.99565871 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00083067 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.19 or 0.00781673 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.58 or 0.00359754 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005706 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.41 or 0.00235116 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002245 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001556 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

