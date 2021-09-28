Sadiq Lalani Purchases 50,000 Shares of Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW) Stock

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW) Director Sadiq Lalani purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$420,000.

Shares of WLLW stock remained flat at $C$0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,392. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.18 million and a PE ratio of -2.07. Willow Biosciences Inc. has a one year low of C$0.48 and a one year high of C$2.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 28.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company also produces cannabidiol, cannabigerol, and varin cannabinoids, such as cannabigerovarin, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin.

