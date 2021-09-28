Sadiq Lalani Purchases 50,000 Shares of Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW) Stock

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW) Director Sadiq Lalani purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$420,000.
Shares of WLLW stock remained flat at $C$0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,392. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.18 million and a PE ratio of -2.07. Willow Biosciences Inc. has a one year low of C$0.48 and a one year high of C$2.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 28.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.
Willow Biosciences Company Profile
