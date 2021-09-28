Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.510-$1.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.38.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

