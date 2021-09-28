Ryo Currency Market Cap Hits $2.19 Million (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0669 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $15,251.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,355.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,938.97 or 0.06938832 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.18 or 0.00349856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $495.64 or 0.01170198 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00110141 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.91 or 0.00667946 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.59 or 0.00556216 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.03 or 0.00306990 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,881,817 coins and its circulating supply is 32,764,504 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

