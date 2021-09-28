Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 97.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,521 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLO. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $234,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $127,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 221,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,648,988.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $575,150 over the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $44.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

