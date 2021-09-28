Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABUS. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.05.

Shares of ABUS opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $458.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.90.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

