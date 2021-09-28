Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $61,000 in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 47,765 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter worth $181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. 37.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANL stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.76. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANL. B. Riley began coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

