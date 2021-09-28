Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $69,000 Stock Position in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,011 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Yalla Group were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YALA. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,736,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,847,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Yalla Group during the first quarter worth $10,851,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Yalla Group during the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in Yalla Group during the first quarter worth $30,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Yalla Group stock opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. Yalla Group Limited has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $41.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YALA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA).

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.