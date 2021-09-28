Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,000 Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Select Bancorp by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 836,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 58,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Select Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Select Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of Select Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Select Bancorp stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $301.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.91. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of general commercial and retail financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans and other associated financial services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dunn, NC.

