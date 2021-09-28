Russell Investments Australian Responsible Investment ETF Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:RGB)

Russell Investments Australian Responsible Investment ETF (ASX:RGB) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

