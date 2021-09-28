Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Prudential (LON:PRU) a GBX 1,640 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,640 ($21.43) target price on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,466 ($19.15) to GBX 1,523 ($19.90) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,706 ($22.29) target price on Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,758 ($22.97) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,733 ($22.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,688.33 ($22.06).

PRU stock opened at GBX 1,429 ($18.67) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The stock has a market cap of £37.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,445.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,476.65. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Prudential’s payout ratio is -0.24%.

In other news, insider Ming Lu purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, with a total value of £99,680 ($130,232.56).

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

