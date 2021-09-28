Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes $120,000 Position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,012 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,300,000. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 157,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 30,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the period.

XMPT opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $30.58.

