Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New $124,000 Investment in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toro in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Toro in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toro in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 106.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 48.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In other The Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

TTC stock opened at $97.97 on Tuesday. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $80.77 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

About The Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

