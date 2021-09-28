Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XMLV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,984,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter.

XMLV stock opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.98. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82.

