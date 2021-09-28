Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 237.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,767 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,232,000.

BATS:ICVT opened at $102.57 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.91.

