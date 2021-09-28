Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Renalytix AI by 203.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Renalytix AI during the second quarter worth $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Renalytix AI during the first quarter worth $196,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Renalytix AI during the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Renalytix AI during the first quarter worth $470,000. Institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th.

Shares of RNLX stock opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07. The company has a market cap of $727.72 million, a P/E ratio of -125.94 and a beta of -0.33. Renalytix AI plc has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $35.71.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

