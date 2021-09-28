Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 107 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,853 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $225,525,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at $102,723,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 11.2% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,243,000 after acquiring an additional 392,535 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $32,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $270.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.19 and a 1 year high of $301.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.51 and a beta of 2.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total value of $19,569,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,489,700.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total transaction of $27,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,505 shares of company stock worth $70,559,523 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

