Robert P. Rozek Sells 10,000 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $745,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.39. 285,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,669. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $28.44 and a 52-week high of $76.50.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KFY. Truist Securities raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 90.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

