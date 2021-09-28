Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 451,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.38.

NYSE RHI opened at $103.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $104.73.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

