RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

RLJ Lodging Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 97.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. RLJ Lodging Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -3.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.