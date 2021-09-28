Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Shares Sold by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,650 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 18.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 58,186 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 456.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 24,592 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 341,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,970 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

NYSEARCA:RMM opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

