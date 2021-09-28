Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Rite Aid from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rite Aid from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rite Aid presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of RAD stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $826.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.86. Rite Aid has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $32.48.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $437,681.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rite Aid by 686.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 290,599 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Rite Aid by 108,626.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rite Aid by 147.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Rite Aid by 23.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 20,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

