Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBA. Raymond James set a $63.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $913,591.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,891.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,405,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,660,000 after acquiring an additional 84,102 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,592,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 260.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 64,519 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RBA traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.90.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $396.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

