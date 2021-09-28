Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.83.
Several brokerages have issued reports on RBA. Raymond James set a $63.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.
In related news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $913,591.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,891.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
NYSE RBA traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.90.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $396.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 59.52%.
About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
