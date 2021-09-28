Rice Acquisition (NYSE:RICE) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.43

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.43 and last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 131608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

Separately, Capital One Financial began coverage on Rice Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Rice Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:RICE)

Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

