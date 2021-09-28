Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,735 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,120,000 after acquiring an additional 63,836 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $1,397,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 222,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $528.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $29.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACBI. Truist cut their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.28.

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $201,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

